Supporters of Julius Jones rally outside Oklahoma State Penitentiary on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Norman, Okla. Jones is scheduled to receive the lethal injection in Oklahoma's highest-profile execution in decades. Jones was convicted of murder in the 1999 killing of Paul Howell, a suburban Oklahoma City businessman. The 41-year-old Jones maintains he was framed by the actual killer, a co-defendant who testified against him and was released from prison after 15 years.