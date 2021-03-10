A weekend fire near the Cullman-Walker County line could mark the start of an early wildfire season in north Alabama, even as counties farther south already are contending with drought conditions that have contributed to the burning of more than 2,300 acres, in recent days, across the state.
The Cullman fire appears to have begun sometime around noon on Sunday, and consumed approximately 400 acres of rural land before the Alabama Forestry Commission, with response from units in both Cullman and Blount counties, brought it under control.
Jason Dockery, who oversees Cullman and all of northeast Alabama as one of the commission’s four regional foresters statewide, told The Times that the fire had been contained by midnight Sunday, with forestry commission planes conducting Monday flyovers in its wake, to ensure no hot spots remained.
Dockery said the fire occurred on the Cullman side of the Sipsey River, just below Smith Lake Dam near the Walker County line on Alabama Highway 69. The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Cullman County Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little said conditions are deceptively ripe for more wildfires to break out in Cullman County, especially with dry and windy weather forecast for the days ahead.
“About one-third of the state, in the mid-southern counties between between Birmingham and the beaches, is in a mild drought already,” she said. “It’s been breezy in our area ever since our recent round of rain, and even though the ground may still me moist, everything above ground is dry.
“Foliage; grass and leaves, already are dry enough to burn, and this is the time of year when people start burning their garden spots off for spring. When that happens, we typically have a rash of woods and grass fires.”
The Cullman fire is among roughly two dozen blazes statewide, which also have claimed 560 acres in St. Clair County, 200 acres in Escambia County, and 400 acres in Cherokee County. The forestry commission cautioned anyone burning debris or starting outdoor fires to exercise caution in the week ahead.
“Although no burn restrictions have been issued, the Forestry Commission encourages everyone to be very cautious until conditions improve,” state forester Rick Oates said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
