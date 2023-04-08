U.S. Senator Katie Britt was welcomed to Wallace State Community College (WSCC) on Thursday, where she was given an insight to a newly launched program aimed at filling early childhood classrooms with highly qualified educators.
The Early Childhood Educator Apprenticeship program, announced last month, is a partnership between WSCC, Athens State University (ASU) and Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA), with the goal of offering students the opportunity to “earn and learn at the same time.”
Alabama Office of Apprenticeships Statewide Project Manager Meredith Smith said to achieve this goal, an easier pathway needed to be created for potential educators looking to enter the field.
Smith said three issues educators are facing are:
- Having access to higher quality childcare.
- Creating a seamless transfer of course credits from two-year to four-year institutions.
- The need for higher salaries.
Students who are accepted into the apprenticeship program are able to work at one of the Head Start/Early Head Start of Pre-K programs operated by CAPNA within its 15-county service area. The program is also available to workers already employed by CAPNA as well as members of the general public.
“To meet Gov. Ivey’s plans to increase the number of early learning and Pre-K programs in the state, which are vital to our future, we need pathways such as this one that bridge education and employment, and pair experienced educators with emerging ones in an early childhood pathway,” said WSCC President Dr. Vicki Karolewics in a release announcing the program last month. “This apprenticeship program is essential for producing the outstanding workforce of early childhood educators our children and grandchildren deserve.”
WSCC Apprenticeship and Work-based Learning Coordinator Christina Holmes said 16 students have already expressed interest in participating in the program and the college is working towards developing a “pre-apprenticeship” program through a partnership with Cullman City Schools.
Britt described the program as “nothing short of remarkable” and said she would like to see the program adapted and expanded to other areas of need throughout the state.
“In a state where so many times it feels like we are working diligently and haven’t quite made it to the top, the work that we’ve done in early childhood education is something that everyone across the nation looks at and says ‘that’s the standard,’” Britt said.
She also encouraged an ongoing dialogue between herself and local educators informing her of any needs they may be facing, in hopes of becoming a better advocate for their cause at the national level.
“I want to be your partner. I believe that what you are doing is so critically important to the continued success of the state, you are giving people hope that otherwise wouldn’t have it. You have also seen an issue, you’ve seen a need and you’ve created a solution to solving it. So, wherever I can stand with you count me in,” Britt said.