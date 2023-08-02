After being held for nearly 50 consecutive years, Cullman’s annual Oktoberfest has been through several notable changes through the years — but Cullman Parks and Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Nathan Anderson said the upcoming 2023 festival will be unlike anything residents have ever experienced.
Anderson said many of the staple traditions will remain as part of this year’s weeklong schedule of events, which officials are still finalizing. However, with the city celebrating its sesquicentennial, he knew the festival needed to be one to remember.
“There will be a lot of new traditions we are introducing this year that I think will carry us for decades to come,” Anderson said.
Anderson said his goal going into this year was to create an “immersive” experience which celebrates the community’s German heritage. A variety of street performers such as mimes, acrobats and even stilt walkers will be joined by musicians playing traditional German instruments such as alpine horns, lutes and the dulcimer-like scheitholt.
“We really wanted the entertainment this year to be brought to the visitors and not always have them have to congregate in front of a large stage,” Anderson said.
The entire festival footprint will still offer a biergarten atmosphere — and of course beer — but a small cover charge will gain access to the more exclusive official biergarten designed to be “as close as possible” to an authentic Munich festival. Wait staff will deliver food and drinks to the table and entertainment will be performed on a more set schedule. The cost of entry also comes with the added bonus of a free pretzel and a $1 discount on beer purchases.
“We wanted to deliver sort of a dinner show experience but in a traditional Munich setting,” Anderson said.
Cullman Economic Development Agency director Dale Greer said he has touted the area’s history as one of its highlights when marketing Cullman to potential industry developers and said Oktoberfest is a time to celebrate the hard work of the city’s founder’s.
“It showcases our German history, where we came from and how the community formed and all that. For years I’ve sold that as one of the strong suits of Cullman. I’ve always felt like Cullman’s German Heritage as being a real plus,” Greer said.
Anderson said that because of Greer’s outspoken advocacy, combined with the overwhelming amount of nominations received by the Oktoberfest committee, it became abundantly clear as to who the 2023 burgermeister should be.
“The burgermeister is the chief ambassador for the celebration, but also for the city itself,” Anderson said. “When I think of ambassadors, Dale Greer is probably one of greatest that the city of Cullman has ever had. So, it was an easy decision for the committee to select him on such an important year for our city and for the festival,” Anderson said.
Greer said he was honored to receive the title and has already placed an order for the lederhosen he will wear throughout the weeklong festival. He said he has also reached out to seek the advice of those who have previous worn the title.
“I got tickled at Michael Sullins [burgermeister during 2011’s festival] because he just told me I better wear comfortable shoes,” Greer said.
That might not be bad advice seeing as how Anderson described a ramped up celebration from start to finish: From the time four Clydesdale horses pull a larger Hofbrau beer wagon in the festival’s opening parade to the closing ceremony mirroring the larger festivals in Germany, Anderson said the celebration wouldn’t be on people would want to miss.
“To be in this setting, in Cullman, I think most people will agree that they’ve never seen anything like this in our city,” Anderson said.
Oktoberfest kicks off Thursday Sept. 28 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 30.