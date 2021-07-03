More people are expected to be out on the roads this Independence Day weekend than ever before, and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting safety checkpoints throughout the county through July 5.
This weekend is expected to be a busy one on the roads, with more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day, as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the AAA’s annual July 4 traffic report.
2021 is projected to be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, just 2.5 percent fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019. This represents an increase of nearly 40 percent compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.
Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91 percent of holiday travel will be by car. An expected 43.6 million Americans will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5 percent more than the previous record set in 2019.
“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”
The Fourth of July is also the most popular time of the year for fireworks, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is encouraging Americans to be safe when celebrating the nation’s independence.
According to the CPSC’s 2020 Fireworks Report, deaths and injuries from fireworks rose by 60 percent in 2020, with 2,700 people injured from firecrackers or sparklers last year and 18 people around the country dying from fireworks-related injuries. Sixty-six percent of those injuries happened in the month surrounding July 4, the report said.
To stay safe, the CPSC recommends people follow these safety tips when using fireworks:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
- Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
- Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
- After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
