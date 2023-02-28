HANCEVILLE — Cullman County Schools continued their string of building projects by breaking ground on a new Family and Consumer Science/Agriculture Center at Hanceville High School on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Last week, in addition to unveiling a newly renovated and expanded cosmetology department at the Cullman Area Technology Academy, district officials broke ground on both a new Welding Center expansion at Holly Pond High School and a cafeteria renovation/expansion at West Point High/Elementary School.
The 80-year-old building that previously housed the Family and Consumer Science/Ag. department was beyond the point of repair and needed to be demolished to make way for the new facility, according to school officials.
The new structure will be located in the same spot as the previous building on the Hanceville campus, but will be divided into four sections. Both the Family and Consumer Science and the Ag Department will have their own dedicated classroom space, as well as, their own hands-on work areas.
A new shop will be outfitted for students to use in conjunction with the Ag classes and a functioning kitchenette will be completed with the components needed by the Family and Consumer Science students.
Superintendent of Cullman County Schools, Dr. Shane Barnette said that he was excited about the new facility and what it will be able to offer the students of Hanceville.
“It’s going to be able to fully encompass all of our Career Tech. programs here at Hanceville High School,” Barnette said.