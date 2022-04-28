BREMEN — After its announcement in March, the Cullman County Board of Education wasted no time in breaking ground on the construction of a new gymnasium at Cold Springs High School.
Board members gathered on the practice baseball fields — where the new gymnasium will be constructed — to commemorate the event.
Superintendent Shane Barnette said that this project had been one of his first goals after taking the position six years ago. Barnette said original plans for remodeling the current gym were not feasible due to the costs of bringing the 54-year-old building up to code.
With alterations made from the original renderings unveiled last month, the new gym will feature 3 levels of arena style seating (with guests entering from the uppermost level), collegiate style baskets and a hanging scoreboard. While 100 additional seats will be featured, the uppermost level circling the facility will be able to accommodate more standing guests if needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.