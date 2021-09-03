GOOD HOPE — Residents of Good Hope and the south side of Cullman County will soon have a new stop for some of their medical needs when Good Hope Medical opens next year.
City and county officials gathered with the clinic’s husband and wife owners, Dr. Adam Harrison and nurse practitioner Lindsay Harrison, on Friday to celebrate its groundbreaking.
Good Hope Medical will be located at the corner of Alabama 69 and Lindsey Road, next to Good Hope Pharmacy.
Lindsay Harrison said the new facility will provide urgent care and occupational medicine services, and it is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022.
She said the support from everyone with the Good Hope and Cullman County governments has been a big help during the planning stages of the clinic.
“Everybody has been fantastic, so it truly has been a great experience for us,” she said.
Adam Harrison echoed Lindsay in thanking everyone who has been involved in the process, and said he was happy to see the group gathered at the future site of the clinic for the groundbreaking.
“I just want to thank you, every one of you for your support and coming out here,” he said. “You don’t understand how much that means to us.”
He said he and Lindsay are planning to bring a quality of healthcare to Good Hope that will hopefully lift up the city and the rest of the area.
“We just appreciate you for the opportunity here in Good Hope, and we hope we can make you proud,” he said.
Good Hope City Planner Corey Harbison said the addition of the medical facility is exciting for the city’s leadership and should bring more people into the area.
“I know a lot of people will come here, not just from Good Hope, but from the surrounding area,” he said.
Harbison said the city of Good Hope purchased the property on which the clinic will stand when Good Hope Pharmacy was first moving into the city, and worked to clean it up and prepare it for another business to come in.
Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett said the city turned away a few other prospective businesses in past years while waiting for the right buyer, and while it may have taken a little longer than first planned, he believes the city has made the right decision in waiting for Good Hope Medical.
“The council wanted something special here, and we kept hanging on and we got something special,” he said.
Cullman County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons said the new facility will not just be a boost for Good Hope, but for the rest of the county as well.
“This is going to be a great blessing for Good Hope,” he said. “The way the tax structure works in Cullman County, if you buy from Good Hope, it helps Fairview and West Point.”
