The passing of Alabama House Bill 262, better known as the “constitutional carry” bill, leaves local law enforcement with differing reactions.
While the “open carry” of a firearm has long been legal in the state, a permit needed from a local sheriff’s office in order to carry a firearm discreetly. The bill which was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday, effectively removes this requirement.
The Alabama Sheriff’s Association as well as local law enforcement agencies across the state stood in opposition of the bill, calling into question the safety of officers.
An amendment was added to the original bill by the Alabama State Senate that would allow officers the ability to temporarily take possession of a firearm if they had reason to believe it was being carried unlawfully or if they felt a crime was being committed.
“Of course this makes things much more difficult for our officers. It really limits the scope of the effectiveness in which we can do our jobs. If an officer needs to take a firearm from somebody, I can totally see the potential for that situation to escalate if the person isn’t wanting to and thinks that the officer doesn’t have a right to do that,” said Hanceville Police Chief Bob Long.
Sheriff Matt Gentry went on record at a public hearing of the House Public Safety and Homeland Security stating, “What we are talking about today is the ability of law abiding citizens to protect themselves.”
Long has a different perspective.
“Honest people don’t mind getting a permit, I think what we have done is given in to the political aspect of things.”
David Nunn, retired law enforcement officer and General Manager of Cullman Shooting Sports, says that the change in the law should result in little-to-no change in an officers day to day operations.
“Any officer worth his salt should already be treating every individual they come in contact with as if they are armed. They should approach people with courtesy and respect, but with the idea they are in possession of a weapon of some kind also.”
Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper agrees for the most part, but says an important tool has been taken away from officers.
“Things shouldn’t look that much different as far as how officers conduct themselves, we are trained to be prepared for that worst case situation, although permits were a useful tool that we could use to make sure the guys that didn’t need to have firearms didn’t have them, and now we don’t have that.”
Deputy Chad Wheely, Director of Communications for Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, has said plans are already in place to account for the bill becoming law, but sees no cause for disruption of an officers daily operations.
“Our main priority is and always have been our officers’ safety. We will obviously have to take measures to make them aware of changes to the law, and place value on mental preparation, but I don’t think there would be many changes to how our officers carry out there duties,” said Wheely.
The new law will become effective on January 1, 2023. Permits will still be available through the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department and will be needed to cross state lines with a concealed firearm.
