Michael Fanone, left, a Washington Police Dept. officer who was also attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, and Harry Dunn, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced the rioters, leave a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.