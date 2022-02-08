For students heading into Cullman High School to start their day, there’s one constant in the mornings: Cullman Police Officer John Anderson.
Anderson works at Cullman High as a resource officer, and assistant principal Aaron Sparks said he is one of the most beloved figures at the school, and students can’t start their day without a smile and hello for Officer Anderson.
Sparks said students have told him Anderson always has a kind word and wave for students as they drive into the parking lot. No matter the weather, Anderson is always in a good mood and welcoming students, rain or shine.
“I can always tell that today is a great day whenever I see Officer Anderson go out of his way to make everyone's morning better without ever getting asked to do so,” Sparks added. “He’s a national treasure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.