Strong federal laws have protected the privacy of patients’ health records since 1996’s enactment of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Aid, but that doesn’t mean health service providers themselves shouldn’t be front and center.
That’s especially so if you qualify for free medical care, said Jolanda Hutson, executive director of Good Samaritan Health Clinic in Cullman.
“We want everyone to know that Good Samaritan Clinic is for anyone, not just a select few, who meets our eligibility criteria,” Hutson said. “If you do not have medical insurance, are a resident of Cullman County between the ages of 19 and 65, and meet the income requirements of 250 percent or less of the federal poverty level, you may be eligible for services.”
That means a family of four can earn as much as $69,000 annually and still qualify for the clinic’s services, Hutson said.
Good Samaritan Health Clinic provides free primary health and wellness care to uninsured adults in Cullman County. The clinic offers a full range of services, including medications, referrals to specialists, dental extractions, hearing evaluations, mental health counseling and social services. Patients need to apply and be accepted, though, before they are given appointments.
“We realize that at any moment anyone could be a potential patient of Good Samaritan Health Clinic — needing healthcare services without insurance or the ability to pay,” Hutson said. “We encourage people to apply now for services so that when they do need care, we will be able to see them in a timely manner. The eligibility application is available at the clinic, or can be printed from our website at www.goodsamaritancullman.com. If you need help completing the application, let us know. We’d be happy to schedule a time for someone to assist you. Feel free to call 256-255-5963 with any questions.”
And according to Hutson, there is a strong need for both those applications — and a free clinic such as GoodSamaritan in Cullman County.
“If you are uninsured, you are not alone,” she said. “In fact, 1 in 5 Cullman County residents is medically uninsured.”
Those who qualify for the clinic’s services find a modern, clean and fully renovated healthcare facility at 401 N.E. Arnold Street — the result of time, effort and materials donated or raised through myriad groups and individuals who support Good Samaritan.
“We are blessed to be part of an incredible community who faithfully gives back,” Hutson said. “Often times, churches and businesses reach out to us wanting to help in any way needed. As a nonprofit, we don’t typically have funds available for renovations, or even a fresh coat of paint. So, when these opportunities arise, it truly is a blessing to our staff, volunteers and patients alike.”
As for those volunteers, the needs are many, the executive director said.
“We truly could not meet the needs of our patients or go out into the community without the amazing support we receive from our volunteers,” Hutson said. “Providing such a full range of services opens the door to many volunteer opportunities. From making patient phone calls to licensed nurses assisting with community health screenings, there are many opportunities to volunteer with the clinic. If you are interested in making an impact in the community by volunteering, call us at 256-255-5964 or go online at www.goodsamaritancullman.com/volunteer.”
For those who may not have the time or skill to volunteer, the clinic welcomes — and operates on — donations.
“As a nonprofit which does not charge for our services, we rely on the support of the community to meet our financial needs,” Hutson said. “Operating as a full-service primary care clinic, we are staffed by trained medical professionals including a CRNP, two pharmacy technicians and a medical assistant/phlebotomist. This allows us to provide quality continuity of care for our patients just as a private medical clinic.
“In addition to monetary donations, we are blessed with in-kind donations from businesses and volunteer medical professionals. We gratefully receive monetary donations through our secure website at www.goodsamaritancullman.com. In addition, if you’d like to provide supplies needed for our patients on a routine basis, please see our wish list also included on the website.”
As for also soliciting donations, a major event to raise funds for the clinic will be back this year after a pandemic-driven break, Hutson said.
“After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, we are excited to once again be hosting our signature fundraising event, the sixth-annual Caring for Cullman Concert benefitting the Good Samaritan Health Clinic on Monday, Oct. 17, at Northbrook Baptist Church. Fan-favorite and award-winning Triumphant Quartet will return as headlining performers, along with author and Christian comedian Mickey Bell.
“In 2019 there were over 800 in attendance — make plans to get your tickets early. During the event, you will not only be inspired and entertained by some amazingly talented artists, but also learn more about the impact the clinic is having in our community. To learn about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase advance tickets, go to www.goodsamaritancullman.com/our-events.”
Building on Hutson’s passion and enthusiasm in providing healthcare for the uninsured in Cullman County, the clinic’s medical director summarized not only the need, but how the clinic uses its donations and resources to also make a healthier community.
“The Good Samaritan Health Clinic is here to provide care for everyone in Cullman who needs it,” said Dr. Jeremy Stidham. “We keep data regarding the patient care that goes on here, and we find it better than the national averages, better than our community averages.
“By providing primary care to the people of Cullman who need it, we are not only preventing diseases that they may otherwise have had, but we are finding diseases in earlier stages where they can be treated.”