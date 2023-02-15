Podiatrist Robert Ocampo, DPM, has joined the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Ocampo completed his undergraduate education in Biological Sciences at California Polytechnic State University and attended Medical School at California College of Podiatric Medicine. He then completed his Podiatric Surgical Residency at University of Southern California Medicine Center and Tustin Hospital Medical Center in Tustin, California. Ocampo practiced in Huntsville for more than 25 years prior to providing care in Cullman. He maintains a work-life balance that enables him to spend time with his wife and teenage son as well as enjoying water sports, motocross and automotive restoration.
Ocampo treats a variety of foot and ankle conditions including: Bunions, Hammer toes, Bone spurs, Ingrown toenails, Heel pain, Arthritis, Gout, Diabetic wound care, Peripheral neuropathy, Bursitis, Puncture wounds, Sprains, Strains, Fractures, Tendinitis, Warts, Neuromas and Nail fungus.
Ocampo will be providing care for patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group — Orthopedics & Sports Medicine located at 1938 AL-157, Suite 101. To schedule an appointment, call 256-735-5505. For more information about Ocampo, visit online at CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.