Cullman Regional welcomes board-certified Obstetrician/Gynecologist Taylor Massengill, MD, to Cullman Regional. A native of Gardendale, Dr. Massengill is a graduate of the University of Alabama and obtained her Medical degree from UAB School of Medicine. She completed her post–doctoral training including minimally-invasive daVinci robotic surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she was also a researcher in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department.
As an OB/GYN, Dr. Massengill provides comprehensive services for women in every stage of life, including annual well-woman exams, gynecologic surgeries, pregnancy and childbirth as well as menopause treatment. Dr. Massengill has a particular passion for treating high-risk pregnancies and chose her field because she gets to build long-lasting relationships with her patients. Her favorite thing is bringing babies into the world.
“I’m excited to come to Cullman and be closer to home,” Dr. Massengill said. “I look forward to building relationships with my patients and providing the best possible care for the women in our community.”
Dr. Massengill and her husband, Reed, have two young children, Levi (2) and Luke (4 months). In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, baking, CrossFit, hunting and being outdoors.
Dr. Massengill is currently accepting new patients. She has joined the practice of Cullman Primary Care OB/GYN. Schedule an appointment with Dr. Massengill by calling the Cullman Regional Physician Referral line at 256-735-5600 and asking to connect to Dr. Massengill. For more information about Dr. Massengill or services provided by Cullman Regional, visit online at www.cullmanregional.com.
