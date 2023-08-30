Two board-certified OB-GYN physicians, Dr. John Wideman and Dr. Thomas Richard, and Interventional Pain Physician Victoria Clay, MD have joined the Cullman Regional Medical Group.
Wideman attended medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by his residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He has been a member of the Cullman Regional Medical Staff for almost 20 years.
Richard attended medical school at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, followed by his residency at Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation in New Orleans. He has been a member of the Cullman Regional Medical Staff for more than 10 years.
Wideman and Richard provide care for: uncomplicated pregnancy, high risk pregnancy, routine well woman exams, routine teen exams, contraception counseling, polycystic ovary syndrome, infertility, pelvic pain, abnormal bleeding, cervical dysplasia and vulvar disorder.
Wideman and Richard will join OB-GYN physician Dr. Taylor Massengill and care for patients at the Cullman Regional Medical Group OB-GYN Clinic at 1948 AL-157, Professional Office Building 1, Suite 330, Cullman. To schedule an appointment at the OB-GYN Clinic, call 256-735-5277.
Clay completed her undergraduate degree at Samford University in Birmingham, and attended the Rural Medical Program at Auburn University in Auburn. She received her medical degree at University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham, followed by her anesthesiology residency and interventional pain fellowship at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. where she served as chief resident and patient safety peer leader for the Department of Anesthesiology.
Clay provides care and treatment for: Disorders of the spine (disc herniation, arthritis, disc degeneration, spinal stenosis), non-surgical arthritis of the knee, hip and shoulder, peripheral nerve injuries and neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), myofascial and musculoskeletal pain, sacroiliac joint pain and Sciatica.
Clay is accepting patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group Interventional Pain Clinic located in the Spine Center at 1948 AL-157, Professional Office Building 1, Suite 250, Cullman, AL 35058. Schedule an appointment with Dr. Clay by calling 256-735-5560.
For more information visit online at CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com