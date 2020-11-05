Daphne O’Rear, the former COVID-19 patient who spent three months in the hospital being treated for complications from the virus, is getting a ramp to help her get to and from doctor visits.
The Times wrote about O’Rear’s experience with the novel coronavirus last week and noted that she needed a ramp for medical technicians to move her in and out of her apartment. Several people in the community reached out to the newspaper and United Way of Cullman County to offer their services.
“Many thanks to all those that reached out to us to offer help and financial support,” said United Way Executive Director Becky Goff. “We truly are blessed with a caring community.”
The housing development, however, was already in the process of getting a ramp built for O’Rear. Housing Authority Executive Director Adam Robinson explained that Housing and Urban Development (HUD) must approve the funding and any contractors that work on the property. He had been in the process of getting that approval during the time O’Rear was released from the hospital.
The new ramp and handrail is expected to be completed by Friday, well before O’Rear’s next scheduled doctor’s visit. “It will be completed before she has to go out again,” he said.
O’Rear, 33, spent two months on a ventilator and continues to work through the physical after affects of the virus. “She’s over the Covid, but she’s not over the effects,” said her mother, Teresa.
