A tornado touched down in northwestern Cullman County late Friday afternoon, damaging rural residences but resulting in no reports of injuries to residents. A second tornado associated with the same storm system also touched down at Eva, according to information provided Saturday by the Huntsville office of the National Weather Service (NWS).
An NWS survey team inspected the sites of both touchdowns early Saturday, concluding that the northwestern tornado rated as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale; while the Eva tornado rated as an EF-0. The EF scale rates tornadoes from 0-5 (with 5 being the strongest). Like the stronger tornado, the Eva twister resulted in no injuries.
After damaging a barn structure east of Addison in Winston County, the EF-1 tornado appears to have tracked northwest toward the Blair community in western Cullman County, damaging mobile homes in the vicinity of County Road 1059.
“It moved a single-wide mobile home about five feet off its foundations, and blew the windows out of another, but that’s the only report we had of structural damage to a residence,” Cullman Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little said Saturday.
Little said the tornado, which moved through shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, also toppled trees in the area. Weather alerts at the time that warnings were issued reported the storm moving at 30 mph, with NWS reporting that the tornado itself achieved wind speeds of 87 mph and tracked for 5.56 miles, with a maximum path width of 115 yards.
The EF-0 Eva tornado reached winds speeds of 84 mph and tracked for .22 miles, with a maximum path width of 40 yards, according to NWS data.
The fast-moving storms that swept through Cullman County Friday were part of the remnants of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.