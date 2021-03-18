Early results from a National Weather Service survey team have found that an EF-1 tornado hit Cullman County Wednesday night.
The team is still studying the site to determine if there is more than one tornado track, and will release more information as it becomes available.
5pm | ⚠️Preliminary results from our survey indicate EF-1 damage in Cullman County.— NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 18, 2021
Note: We need to do some more analysis to determine if there is more than one track and we hope to have more information tonight or tomorrow.#HUNwx pic.twitter.com/yQAXm9aiwk
