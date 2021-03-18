Wednesday's storms brought heavy rainfall across Cullman County and the rest of the state, with most of the county receiving at least 3 inches of rain and the Trimble area seeing more than 4 inches of rainfall.
The National Weather Service had five stations measuring rainfall around the county Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, and the rain meter in Trimble saw the most rain in the county with 4.2 inches.
Cullman Regional Airport measured 3.8 inches of rain over the 24-hour period, with the Berlin area seeing 3.54 inches and Hanceville measuring 3.5 inches. Northeast Cullman's rain meter measured 3.31 inches of rainfall.
Jones Valley saw the most rainfall in the state with 6.58 inches recorded during Wednesday's storms.
