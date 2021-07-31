August brings the heat. Following on a summer start that’s been atypically wet, recent consecutive days of blazing sun and high temperatures leave little doubt about what season it is in Cullman.
Temps rose into the mid-90s again on Friday, with the National Weather Service issuing a heat advisory for all of North Alabama and southern Tennessee through the daylight hours. Today’s highs are expected to bring more of the same, exacerbated by rising humidity as the chance for thunderstorms begins to increase through Sunday and into Monday.
Cullman County may not have seen its share of dangerously hot weather so far this year, but this week’s heat serves as a reminder that the start of August also typically marks the start of the summer’s most hazardously hot spell. “The heat index will be in the triple digits, and it’s going to feel hot and miserable because, well, it is hot and miserable,” said Cullman Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little.
In addition to the usual precautions — save outdoor work, when possible, for morning and late afternoon hours; stay hydrated; and keep children, the elderly, and pets in the shade — this summer’s rainy history also raises other concerns, Little said.
“You have to keep in mind that we’ve had a significant amount of rain already,” she said. “These hot temperatures and drier conditions are going to weaken some of the trees that have root damage from all that rain. If we get a thunderstorm after all this; one with significant wind gusts, we’re likely to have trees down.”
The chance for rain and thunderstorms is forecast to begin overnight tonight and increase through the day Sunday into Monday. That means the thermometer will drop from today’s 90 degree-plus highs — but only a little.
“In a normal summer at this time of year, we’d still be looking at a lot of hot weather in front of us,” said Little. “When the heat index is this high, it’s vital to remember to dress in loose clothing if you’re going to spend time outside…and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Drink water — not soft drinks. Water, or even a sports drink, will hydrate much better than sugary and caffeinated soft drinks.
“Keep fresh water out for your pets, and do not leave your pets or children in a car — even if you’ve got the windows cracked and aren’t planning to be away from your vehicle for long. It’s common sense, but this time of year it bears repeating: temperatures in a vehicle can rise to above 100 degrees in a very short span of time. Pets get dehydrated the same as a human, and they have to pant to cool off. In a closed environment, with this kind of heat and humidity, they just can’t do that efficiently enough to stay cool."
