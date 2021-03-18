Robin Dollar shed damage

A shed behind Robin Dollar's home in Fairview was destroyed in Wednesday's storm, but her house received minimal damage. 

The National Weather Service's Huntsville office has dispatched a team to Cullman County to survey the damage in the Fairview/Simcoe area that was caused by Wednesday's storms. 

Power is still out for many residents in the area, and the Cullman Electric Cooperative has crews working to repair power lines and replace poles that were damaged or knocked down. 

According to a public information statement issued by the NWS Thursday morning, a major success of its severe weather warning program is the receipt of storm reports from customers and partners across northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

Fallen trees and debris on the road from Wednesday night's storms caused the closure of Alabama 69 until early Thursday morning.

Anyone who witnessed or is aware of any storm damage is asked to contact the National Weather Service in Huntsville or their local emergency management agency. 

Additional public information statements will be released later as details are received from the field. These will also be made available on the NWS Huntsville home page at weather.gov/huntsville.

Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.

