The National Weather Service's Huntsville office has dispatched a team to Cullman County to survey the damage in the Fairview/Simcoe area that was caused by Wednesday's storms.
Power is still out for many residents in the area, and the Cullman Electric Cooperative has crews working to repair power lines and replace poles that were damaged or knocked down.
8 AM 3/18/21:— CullmanElectricCo-op (@cullmanec) March 18, 2021
The right-of-way in Trimble has been cleared and men are working to restore power. There is significant damage in the Fairview area with lines down and broken poles. Multiple crews are there working, but it will take some time.
According to a public information statement issued by the NWS Thursday morning, a major success of its severe weather warning program is the receipt of storm reports from customers and partners across northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.
Anyone who witnessed or is aware of any storm damage is asked to contact the National Weather Service in Huntsville or their local emergency management agency.
Additional public information statements will be released later as details are received from the field. These will also be made available on the NWS Huntsville home page at weather.gov/huntsville.
