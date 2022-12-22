Little has changed in the forecasting details in the days since the National Weather Service (NWS) sounded the alarm on a historically large blast of frigid Arctic air; one that’s set to sweep deep into the eastern half of the U.S. this evening and remain in place through the weekendlong Christmas holiday.
Temperatures are expected to plunge into the single digits tonight and again Friday night, with daytime highs on both Friday and Saturday unlikely to climb above the mid-20s. With a forecast high right at the freezing mark for Sunday, the dramatic weekend-long cooldown potentially sets up for a consecutive three-day period (or longer) of consistent sub-freezing temperatures.
In a first-ever advisory of its kind for its coverage area, the Huntsville office of the NWS has issued a Wind Chill Warning effective for all north Alabama counties, including Cullman, that extends from midnight tonight through noon on Friday. An additional Wind Chill Watch extends from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
The frigid temps combined with “strong winds Thursday night into Friday morning,” the agency advises, could yield wind chill readings as low as 15 degrees below zero (and even lower in isolated higher-elevation areas), while creating conditions that may “lead to sporadic power outages” and rapid hypothermia or frostbite for anyone caught unprepared.
In anticipation of the freeze, the Cullman County Commission agreed this week to close all county offices, excluding the sheriff’s office, on Friday. Sanitation routes will run one day behind schedule.
Two warming stations in Cullman County will be open for those in need of warmth and shelter from Thursday through Sunday. The City of Hanceville will open a warming station at Hanceville City Hall Thursday (guests must check in with an attending police officer upon arrival.) Camp Liberty at West Point (located at 15719 AL-157, Vinemont, AL 35179) will also host a warming station starting at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, with all guests expected to vacate the station no later than Sunday. Guests must bring their own food, water, and blankets, and no pets will be allowed at the property.
Though accumulating precipitation is expected to be light and confined only to the overnight hours Thursday evening into Friday morning, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is cautioning motorists to prepare for possible deteriorating travel conditions throughout north Alabama from now until Sunday.
“Based on current forecasts, ALDOT anticipates the precipitation and sustained sub-freezing temperatures to be a challenge in much of north Alabama,” the department said in a release. “These conditions will limit the types and amounts of pre-treatments that can be applied ahead of the cold front, and notably, may affect the effectiveness of pre-treatment and response efforts. In the areas where the most severe impacts are expected, pre-treatment of state, U.S. and interstate highways and bridges began on Wednesday morning and will continue through Thursday afternoon. ALDOT crews will be prepared to respond with ongoing treatment efforts of those roads and bridges as the Arctic blast and precipitation arrives.
“In areas [affected] by precipitation and freezing temperatures, travel should be avoided if possible until conditions improve. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution, check road conditions before departing and allow for increased travel times.
“Following any winter weather event, ALDOT crews focus first on interstates and heavily traveled state routes and specifically target areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges and interchanges. During prolonged weather events, crews are prepared to work around the clock in an effort to address adverse travel conditions. Fallen trees, broken tree limbs and downed power lines can also block roadways. ALDOT and other first responders will have crews working to remove debris on state, U.S. and interstate routes, so drive with extra care and attention to surroundings.”
Check current travel conditions on ALDOT-maintained roadways online at ALGOtraffic.com, at the department’s Twitter page, or by downloading and using the ALGO Traffic app (available online in the Apple App Store and on Google Play). For up-to-date information on current local emergency alerts and other emerging weather-related conditions, follow the Cullman Emergency Management Agency on Facebook.