Wallace State Community College Nursing Instructor Alicia Standridge, in front, lights Jed Hardman’s candle during the lighting of the lamp ceremony held at the August 2019 Nursing Pinning Ceremony. Also pictured is Kaeli Huddleston, left, and Jacob Reed, right. The lamp is representative of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Nightingale’s birthday, May 12, marks the end of National Nurses Week, which is recognized from May 6 to May 12 each year.