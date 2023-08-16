The staff and programs of North Alabama Agriplex will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV.
The show will premiere locally on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 a.m. on WBMA-TV 33/40 out of Birmingham and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 3 p.m.
“If you ever find yourself reminiscing the ways of your grandparents, like how they grew vegetables or sewed quilts, you are not alone,” said Simply Southern reporter Melissa Bowman. “The good news is there is a place that can teach you how to carry on grandma and grandpa’s traditions. At the North Alabama Agriplex, both children and adults are learning important heritage skills.”
Every week, viewers can catch the show on the following local channels:
WBMA-TV 33/40 in Birmingham on Sundays at 6:30 a.m.
WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville on Sundays at 9 a.m.
RFD-TV cable network on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
Simply Southern TV is a 30-minute show that celebrates Alabama’s farmers, gardeners, makers, rural communities and one-of-a-kind destinations. Episodes are also available on the show’s website at www.SimplySouthernTV.net.
Simply Southern TV is presented by the Alabama Farmers Federation, but it’s made possible through sponsorships. Those include major sponsor Alabama Farmers Cooperative; supporting sponsor Alfa Insurance; sustaining sponsors Alabama Catfish Producers, Alabama Soybean Producers; and Alabama Wheat & Feed Grain Producers; and contributing sponsors Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Alabama Farm Credit, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and Sweet Grown Alabama.