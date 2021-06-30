Cullman’s Oktoberfest is just a few months away, and nominations are now open for the 2021 Burgermeister.
This year’s Oktoberfest will be taking place on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, and the burgermeister serves as the face of the city’s annual celebration of its German heritage.
The burgermeister’s duties include taking part in all of the festival’s events, mingling with the crowds and helping with the awards and contests for the three day event — all while wearing the traditional German lederhosen.
2018 Burgermeister Ben Harrison told The Times last year that serving as burgermeister is an experience he’ll never forget. “For me, it was one of the most honored occasions I’ve been a part of in this community, because I was counted on to represent our community during a week that celebrates Cullman’s German past. Having German ancestry myself, and with Cullman having been founded by a German immigrant with so much surviving German culture, there was no bigger honor. I loved every minute of it.
“Yes, it was exhausting, and Oktoberfest week was absolutely packed, but it was so rewarding. I was going to so many different places and meeting so many different people, and just for that one week of time, it was ended up being a remarkable opportunity to get insight into what it means to represent the foundation of our community to both local people and guests from out of town.”
A link to the nomination form can be found on the Cullman Oktoberfest Facebook page. Nominations will be open through July 26.
