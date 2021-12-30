Local weather watchers reported no significant flooding or other lingering problems from the round of rain and storms that moved through the area overnight Wednesday. But they’re cautioning Cullman County residents to remain alert for more potential severe weather that’s set to ring in the new year.
The National Weather Service recorded local precipitation ranging from 1.59 inches at Joppa to 2.17 inches at Hanceville for the overnight period from Wednesday into Thursday morning. The Cullman Emergency Management Agency said Thursday it had received no reports of road closures or damaging floods from the Dec. 29 storm system, though a second front is expected to move across the county on Saturday, bringing a chance of additional heavy rainfall, heavy wind, and flooding.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast for north Alabama on New Year’s Day, with the threat increasing as evening approaches on Saturday.
The Huntsville office of the National Weather Service advises the strong cold front could bring the possibility of “damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes” to Cullman and neighboring counties as it moves southeast into the region on Saturday afternoon. “In addition,” the NWS adds, “multiple rounds of heavy rain in the same areas may translate into a threat for flash flooding.”
