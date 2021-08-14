Phyllis Little is switching off her radio for good. After shining for nearly two decades as a local beacon for other emergency response leaders to emulate, the 18-year director of the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency has announced she’ll soon retire.
“It was just time,” she said Friday, sweating it out while on duty under the sweltering sun at Rock the South. “January 1st is my target date. The county has already advertised the job opening, and the idea is for them to hire someone new, hopefully by November, and then let me work with them until the end of the year.”
Little’s tenure at Cullman EMA began in 1995, when she was hired as an administrative assistant. By 2003, she’d been elevated to agency director, a position she’s held since. Local people know she’s been pivotal in planning for and coordinating responses to high-profile disasters like the April 2011 tornadoes, but her peers across Alabama — as well as the entire U.S. — know how vital her behind-the-scenes leadership has been in making the Cullman County office one of the most well-respected (and called-upon) local EMA agencies in the state.
“The thing I’m most proud of that we’ve been able to accomplish since I’ve been here is the establishment of the State Mortuary Operations Response Team,” or SMORT for short, says Little. “We started the application process for grant funding in 2005, and were approved for our first grant in August after [Hurricane] Katrina in 2005.
“Originally, the team started as only a Cullman County team, in conjunction with the Alabama Funeral Directors and Morticians Association. From there, it was picked up within the first couple of years to become a part of the Alabama Mutual Aid System.”
SMORT coordinates the recovery of deceased victims of widespread disaster, whether it’s the unfortunate result of a tornado outbreak, a coastal hurricane, a chemical explosion, or other scenarios that leave mass casualties in their wake. The statewide team got its start under Little’s guidance, and it now enlists the help of volunteers, licensed funeral directors, embalmers, coroners, and EMA staff all across Alabama.
Cullman County serves as one of three regional hub units for the SMORT team, which also houses units in Mobile and the Auburn-Opelika area. “We have people from all over the state who man that team now,” Little says. “And it was a local effort — one that we started here that was recognized as something that was needed by the state. Their picking it up has helped with our funding over the years, and with maintenance for our equipment.”
In 2018, Little was recognized by the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers with the Pat Neuhauser Spirit of EMA Award — the highest honor an EMA leader can receive in all of Alabama. Later that same year, she was invited to the annual convention of the International Association of Emergency Managers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she took home the Clayton R. Christopher Memorial Award — the highest honor an EMA leader can receive in all of the United States. The Cullman Times named Little its Distinguished Citizen of the year for 2020 — an honor that probably was overdue even then.
It’s all a lot to walk away from, but Little said she’s not going far. After all, she’s already got post-retirement plans, and they (mostly) entail being close by for her family.
“I’ve got three grandkids, I’ve got a husband who’s decided he likes to travel, and I’ve got plenty of stuff to do at home,” she joked. “We do want to travel a little bit more, as we can. And though my three grandkids are older [ages 15, 16, and 20], they’re involved in a lot of stuff — and I fully intend to stay involved with them.”
