No injuries were sustained following a suicide attempt Tuesday afternoon.
According to Cullman City Police Department Sergeant Adam Clark, a 51 year old female intentionally parked her car on the railroad tracks at the Arnold Street crossing.
Due to the conductor being able to bring the train to a near complete stop, the collision resulted in only minor damage to the vehicle and no injuries to the conductor or owner of the vehicle.
The woman was taken into custody for evaluation following the incident.
“We are hoping that she is able to get the care and help she needs,” said Clark.
Patrick Camp
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.