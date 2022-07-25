Two separate accidents over the weekend on the county’s southwestern edge mustered emergency responses from local personnel, but resulted in no fatalities.
The Marine Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating in the wake of a hard landing made by a single-engine aircraft at Smith Lake. The incident occurred on Saturday, and resulted in no injuries, according to information supplied by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, which fielded the original emergency call.
Also on Saturday, two people were injured in an off-roading accident at Stony Lonesome OHV Park near Bremen. That accident occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m., with local responders assisting at the scene. The two unnamed victims were transported to area hospitals, the sheriff’s office confirmed Monday.