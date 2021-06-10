The 2020-2021 school year was unlike anything in the modern era, with educators and students still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic while also finding a way to forge ahead to ensure student success despite the circumstances.
But through it all, Cullman City Schools leaders say it presented an opportunity for teachers and families to overcome new challenges — with city schools still gaining ground among the best schools in the state, and winning national awards along the way.
“There is not doubt this past year was one of the most challenging years the educational system has ever faced,” Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall said. “It has been an honor to work with our amazing faculty, parents and students. We know there is no challenge too big for us to handle as long as we commit to working together for the good of our students.”
Cullman City Primary School Principal Tricia Culpepper noted the most recent school year saw her campus score national prestige with the grand prize for The Louisa Moats national award for the science of reading, with programs implemented and sustained throughout the pandemic. She also thanked the school’s custodians and school nurse Kalysha Whittle for going above and beyond to keep students and faculty as safe as possible during the school year.
“Despite pandemic restrictions, our teachers have done an outstanding job preparing our youngest students in our system. I am so proud of the work of our staff,” she said. “Our parents are to be commended as well. They supported our teachers and students and provided us with lots of coffee, donuts, nice notes and treats. This year is one of the best years I have had during my time at CCPS. Our staff, students and parents are amazing!”
East Elementary School Principal David Wiggins said he was inspired by the way educators and the community came together at his school to respond to the pandemic, while keeping students learning through it all.
“Since moving to remote instruction last March, I used the phrase, ‘We've got this,’ to send the message the we were all in this together and that together we would make this happen. I stated this motto in newsletters, on social media, and in conversation. ‘We' meant all of us: parents, students, staff, community,” he said. “The motto meant that it was going to take all of us to get through the spring of 2020 and the 2020-2021 school year. Everyone did what was necessary, and then a lot of extra, to ensure that we would make it through. I learned of the tremendous support that exists for our school.”
Though some of the “fun stuff” had to be adjusted due to COVID-19 protocols and social distancing, Wiggins added they still gained new things that were so much more valuable: “We gained stronger relationships and a greater sense of community.” he said. “I am confident that our future will be so much more productive and meaningful for our students, our staff, and our community because of what we did together. We did it!”
West Elementary Principal Jay Page said the past school year as an opportunity to zero in on what he calls the “West Way,” which calls for students to “Be Smart, Be Kind, Be Respectful, and Have Fun.”
“I am extremely proud of the faculty, staff, and students at West Elementary. They worked hard and made the past school year a success,” Page noted. “We look forward to a more normal school year. We look forward to demonstrating the West Way even more next year.”
Cullman Middle School Principal Jake Johnson said the 2020-2021 school year gave him a new appreciation for what a “typical” school year means, and made him more aware of how blessed families and educators are in Cullman.
“The overarching theme of the school year may have been overcoming adversity and never-ending uncertainty, but I commend our faculty and staff for their willingness to be flexible and maintain a student-centered mindset,” he said. “As we plan for the upcoming school year, I am hopeful we will all have a better perspective for the upcoming school year and realize how good we really do have it here under normal circumstances.”
Looking ahead, Hall said CHS is preparing to have a renewed energy focused on academic achievement, social and emotional wellbeing, and fresh opportunities to support student growth. Wiggins echoed those sentiments, adding EES is anticipating a return to more typical, pre-pandemic routines and programs: “We are looking forward to hallway high-fives, to lunch and laughter in the cafeteria, to plays and musicals, and to seeing families being back on campus,” Wiggins said.
For CCPS, Culpepper said planning is underway for a future addition to CCPS to have second grade students join kindergarten and first graders in the coming years, plus improvements to the school playground. Staff is also attending social and emotional training. At WES, Page said school staff is excited for the installation of a new media projector and screen in the lunchroom funded by the PTA.
