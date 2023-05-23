Around 80 Wallace State Nursing graduates were recognized at the first of two pinning ceremonies for the class of 2023. Both the May and August ceremonies mark the beginning of careers for new nurses from the award-winning program.
“You chose the nursing profession at a time when you were never needed more,” said Deborah “Pepper” Hoover, chair of the program. “Your decision to enter this career required bravery, and we are so blessed that you selected Wallace State for your nursing education.
“The pandemic has reinforced the importance of nurses to the healthcare team in our country,” she added. “It is our pleasure to welcome this group to nursing now.”
Among the nearly 80 graduates, 10 are graduating with both an associate degree from Wallace State and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama as part of the UAB/WSCC Joint Enrollment program. One student, Payton Oden of Oneonta, was recognized by UAB as a Nightingale Award winner during the UAB Senior Recognition Ceremony last month.
Wallace State Nursing Nightingale awards were presented to Hillary Taylor of Cullman, Tres Betts of Warrior and Nathan Petersen of Eva.
Taylor has served as class president. She is described as a team player who exhibits a caring attitude. “She will be an asset to the nursing profession,” a WSCC faculty member wrote.
Betts is known for being an energetic and enthusiastic student. One clinical instructor said he has a great attitude and is amazing with the patients. He’s eager to learn and quick learner.
“This graduate brings a smile to your face and has never met a volunteer assignment that he did not embrace,” Hoover said. “He has served his class as vice-president and always lends aide to the Department of Nursing.”
Petersen was noted for his kind and caring spirit. He is proud to have quit a financially lucrative career to go to nursing school full time and said he wants to be a nurse to be an example for his daughter.
“I could not give you anything but the highest recommendations,” one preceptor wrote. “He is a total package kind of student. He has intelligence which is easy to develop; he takes initiative and is effective in communication; finally, he has a natural intuition for leadership.
Other nominees for the Nightingale award were Kristy Burton of Gardendale, Tiffany Evans of Hayden, Krystal Fields of Oneonta, Donquarious Hudson of Demopolis, Jamella Ayanna King of Birmingham, Ashley Rouse of Warrior, and Nicole Taylor of Arab.
The next day, Hanceville resident Peter Howell of the August Nursing cohort received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Health Science.
The pinning ceremony for the August cohort will be held at 5 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3, in Traditions Bank Arena at Tom Drake Coliseum.