GOOD HOPE — Good Hope city employees visited Nexan Building Products Wednesday morning to collect Christmas presents that the company donated for nine local children.
2021 marks the 12th year that the company has donated Christmas presents, and Nexan’s Crystal Carpenter said they continue to do so every year to give back to their community.
“We just don’t want anybody to do without,” she said.
Good Hope Elementary School provides the company with a Christmas list from some of the local families who are in need of gifts, and the presents will be delivered to the school to be given out, Carpenter said.
Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett said he approached several companies 12 years ago about sponsoring Christmas families, and Nexan jumped at the opportunity to help out local children, and that has continued every Christmas since then.
“You can see they spend a lot of time and effort,” he said.
Bartlett said the City of Good Hope will also be donating 50 turkeys that the school will distribute to families to make sure they also have good food on the table for Christmas.
Carpenter said the company provides all of the funding to purchase the presents, and office workers go out on Black Friday and during their lunch breaks to make sure the kids get everything they need.
“It’s a group effort,” she said.
