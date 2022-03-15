Dennis M. Lyons, national editor of CNHI, LLC, has been promoted to vice president of the company in that role, Donna Barrett, president and CEO, announced Tuesday.
Lyons joined CNHI in 2015 as editor of The Daily Item in Sunbury and sister Danville News in Pennsylvania. He added the title of national editor three years later.
He will relinquish his Sunbury editor duties to a soon-to-be-named successor, and relocate to Charlotte, North Carolina, to concentrate fulltime on his national editor responsibilities.
“Dennis has done an outstanding job in his dual role as editor of the Sunbury Daily Item and CNHI National Editor,” said Barrett. “He is an exceptionally talented journalist and we’re excited to have him devote his full attention to companywide projects in this expanded role.
Lyons organized a regional editors system across CNHI in 2017 to improve newsroom communications and news sharing. He also initiated a program for producing specialty graphic pages for major news and historic events.
“I’ve been very fortunate to work with a terrific group of journalists to grow our ability to share and collaborate on stories readers care about at all of our newspapers,” said Lyons. “We have a talented group of reporters and editors across the CNHI landscape, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to best serve our readers.”
A native of New York City, Lyons served as a senior editor at USA TODAY, Gannett’s flagship newspaper, from 2007 to 2015. Previously, he spent more than 30 years as a sports editor and top editor at Gannett papers in Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
He holds bachelor of arts degrees in communication and history from Fordham University in New York City, and a Master of Arts degree in communications from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
He and his wife Mary look forward to relocating in Charlotte, where their oldest son and his wife live with their twin grandsons.
