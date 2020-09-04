Stephanie McCulloch was selected new North AlabamaWorks Regional Workforce Council executive director as of August 25.
North AlabamaWorks, based in Muscle Shoals and Guntersville and serving all of North Alabama, is a nonprofit organization established to fulfill the workforce needs of Region 1, the 13-county workforce region comprised of Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, and Winston Counties.
The purpose of the regional workforce development system is to facilitate a comprehensive, coordinated, seamless workforce system that supports economic and workforce training activities which are business led and industry driven.
“We need an executive director with leadership, vision and persistence in order to keep up with the increased demand for a trained and qualified workforce from the industries within the 13 counties of AlabamaWorks Region 1. The executive committee of Region 1 unanimously selected Stephanie McCulloch as the new executive director through an intensive interview process, which included ten highly qualified candidates. She is the right person at the right time to lead Region 1 through our significant economic and workforce growth in North Alabama,” said Paul Rehome, North AlabamaWorks chairman.
McCulloch has served as assistant director of North AlabamaWorks for the past four years. She has helped facilitate communication between educational and training providers and local businesses to produce a workforce that supports the industries in workforce Region 1. Coming from a small town in North Alabama, McCulloch developed a passion for regional planning, particularly rural development.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in public administration and urban/regional planning and is working toward a master’s degree in geospatial science at the University of North Alabama. Before devoting her efforts to workforce development, McCulloch was a city planner for the City of Birmingham. She now resides in Russellville with her husband, Maurice, and their children Keira, Kaden, and Ashia.
Stephanie McCulloch can be reached at smcculloch@northalabamaworks.com.
