WEST POINT — Anyone who passes through West Point on Alabama Highway 157 will soon be looking at a welcome sign that’s a little easier on the eyes than the old, weathered sign that currently sits near the intersection of the highway and County Road 1242.
Mayor Gerald Schafer said Monday that the town will move forward with plans to replace the current sign with a new brick construction, pricing out work on the new version with local masons in the coming weeks. The town will supply the brick, leaving only the labor as an expense.
“We’ve already had two other ones built, and the lettering is already being made for this one,” said Schafer at Monday’s regular council meeting. “It’ll go in the same spot, but it’ll look a lot nicer.”
The town also approved a final sign-off on its municipal water pollution prevention report, an independent review of the town’s sewer service conducted annually by Birmingham-based utility contractor Living Water Services. With the council’s approval Monday, the town will forward the report to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
In other business at its regular meeting Monday, the council:
Agreed to keep filing fees for municipal election candidates at the same rate as they have been in years past. Candidates running for mayor will pay a $25 filing fee; candidates seeking a spot on the town council will pay a $10 fee.
Heard an update from Schafer on road repairs along County Roads 1142 and 1141, which had been damaged during last month’s heavy rains. The Cullman County Road Department completed work on both roads Monday. “They did a great job, and we’re happy that they’ve always worked with us on things like this,” said Schafer, noting that the town will reimburse the county commission for the work.
Agreed with town clerk Joann Jones that the town will need to find a way to archive old meeting minutes, which Jones said date back to the 1970s.
Heard a report from council member Frankie Jones, who had looked into acquiring exterior paint for the town’s storm shelters. Jones and the rest of the council agreed that the town could test the paint he had obtained on a small section of shelter wall before committing to a full repaint.
