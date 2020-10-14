VINEMONT — Newly-elected officials for the town of South Vinemont will be sworn into office on Nov. 2 at the South Vinemont Community Center.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the South Vinemont Town Council, the council approved the date and set a time of 6 p.m. To help make sure attendees are able to socially distance, it will be taking place at the community center and Cullman County Probate Judge Tammy Brown will be performing the ceremony.
New council members Chris Thompson and Sonya Copeland will be joining Mayor Radginal Dodson and council members Sonya Mabry Adams, J.D. Marcum and Bonnie Goodwin as the town’s elected officials.
After they are sworn in, the new council will hold its first regular meeting on Nov. 10 at p.m. in South Vinemont Town Hall.
In other business, Public Works Director Mike Graves reported that the new pavilion and tables have been installed at the community center, and the $13,000 cost for its installation came in under the budgeted amount of $15,000.
Graves said the new drain pipe at the town’s sports complex has also been installed, and the pipe cost around $10,000 while labor from the Cullman County Road Department’s assistance in the installation will cost the town between $2,000-$3,000.
The council approved the installation of the new pipe last month after a drainage issue was caused when debris washed in from a neighboring property.
“Its budget was $15,000, so it’s going to stay under,” Graves said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.