The Cullman County School Board approved two new principals during Thursday night’s meeting, and the new principals are familiar faces for their schools.
The board approved the transfers of Micah Rice from assistant principal of Cold Springs Elementary to the new principal of the school, and Blake Thompson from assistant principal of West Point Middle School to that school’s new principal.
Rice and Thompson were unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting because it was held virtually, but Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette offered them a welcome to their new positions on behalf of the rest of the board.
“We look forward to those guys taking another role and the things that they’re going to accomplish at both of those schools,” he said. “We look forward to working with them.”
The board approved probationary contracts for Rice and Thompson with an ending date of June 30, 2021.
- The board also approved the upcoming year’s principals for the rest of the county’s schools:
- Kim Brown, Vinemont Elementary, contract #3, ending date June 30, 2021.
- Chris Chambers, Child Development Center, contract #3, ending date June 30, 2021.
- Jimmy Collins, Hanceville High, contract #3, ending date June 30, 2021.
- Tonya Cupp, Good Hope Primary, contract #2, ending date June 30, 2021.
- Eric Dickerson, Cold Springs High, contract #2, ending date June 30, 2023.
- Chris Gambrill, Fairview High, contract #6, ending date June 30, 2023.
- Marty Hardman, Fairview Elementary, contract #4, ending date June 30, 2021.
- Lesley Hembree, Good Hope Middle, contract #2, ending date June 30, 2023.
- John Hood, Good Hope High, contract #3, ending date June 30, 2023.
- Beverly Jenkins, Good Hope Elementary, contract #2, ending date June 30, 2023.
- Michael Jones, West Point Intermediate, contract #3, ending date June 30, 2023.
- Susan Melton, Hanceville Elementary, contract #6, ending date June 30, 2022.
- Steve Miller, Holly Pond High, contract #2, ending date June 30, 2023.
- Robin Netherton, Vinemont High, contract #2, June 30, 2021.
- Richard Orr, Parkside, contract #4, ending date June 30, 2022.
- Cyndi Roden, Holly Pond Middle, contract #5, ending date June 30, 2022.
- Karen Sparks, Holly Pond Elementary, contract #5, ending date June 30, 2022.
- Kevin Sullins, Harmony, contract #2, ending date June 30, 2022.
- Billy Troutman, Cullman Area Technology Academy, contract #3, ending date June 30, 2022.
- Trina Walker, Fairview Middle, contract #3, ending date June 30, 2021.
- Daniel Wakefield, Hanceville Middle, contract #2, ending date June 30, 2022.
- Gina Webb, Welti, contract $4, ending date June 30, 2022.
- Johnny Whaley, Vinemont Middle, contract #2, ending date June 30, 2022.
- Angie Yarbrough, West Point Elementary, contract #3, ending date June 30, 2022.
- Heith Yearwood, West Point High School, contract #3, ending date June 30, 2022.
In other business, the board:
- Approved 2020 Summer Workers:
- Matthew McCulloch, Central Office Maintenance (Teacher Group Leader), effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Ethan S. Barnette, Central Office Maintenance (Student Group Leader), effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Noah Landon Barnette, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Jackson Taft Dillashaw, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Braxton Lane Ekes, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Levi H. Farley, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- William J. Flynt, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Peyton L. Hall, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Deakon B. Hembree, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Whitt A. Laney, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Zachary (Eli) Phares, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Austin W. Riddle, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Brody W. Rusk, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Branson L. Smith, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Robert (Tripp) Richard Taylor, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
- Dylan L. White, Central Office Maintenance, effective dates June 1 through Aug. 17.
Approved the following contract/salary changes:
- Ulonda Renee Collins, upgrade to Masters, state recognized date- May 27.
- Katherine Mae Meigs, upgrade to Education Specialist, state recognized date- June 5.
- Robert S. Strane, upgrade to Masters, state recognized date- June 5.
- Carrie Alana Bookout, upgrade to Masters, state recognized date- June 11.
- Approved to pay Robert Whitlock for up to five unused annual leave days, as per board policy.
- Approved the following contract extensions for Summer 2020, all paid by local school funds:
- Bridgett Arnold, secretary at Hanceville Elementary, part-time as needed.
- Susan Peinhardt, custodian at Harmony, as needed.
- Cristi Easterwood, summer secretarial work at Welti Elementary, part-time as needed.
- Rebecca Glass, summer janitorial/maintenance work at Welti Elementary, as needed.
- Phillip Gay, summer work at Cullman Area Technology Academy, as needed.
- Karlie Baker and Breann Price, Extended School Year teachers at Child Development Center, part-time as needed.
Approved 2020-2021 Non-Faculty Coaches:
- Charlie Lee Parris, Boys & Girls Cross Country, Boys & Girls Track, Cold Springs High, Volunteer, effective June 17.
- Ron Collett, Boys & Girls Cross Country, Boys & Girls Track, Cold Springs High, Volunteer, effective June 17.
- Todd Calvert, Boys & Girls Cross Country, Boys & Girls Track, Cold Springs High, Volunteer, effective June 17.
- Nathan Brian Finley, Middle School Boys Basketball, Holly Pond Middle, Supplement, effective June 17.
- Jason Widner, Sr. High Softball, Holly Pond High, Supplement, effective June 17.
- Ty Wilson, Sr. High Football Assistant, Holly Pond High, Supplement, effective June 17.
- Approved to pay the following teachers for teaching summer reading camp, as per salary schedule: Teresa Looney, Ashley Uhrig, Kristy Harris, Kristi Seal.
- Approved a request for Selina Butts, Phyllis Jo Harris and Michele Robertson to assist the Technology & Curriculum departments with parents/guardians during kindergarten registration, paid substitute rate of $75 a day from the general fund.
- Approved a request from West Point Middle School to pay the following $1,000 each to clean and wax floors this summer, paid by local school funds: Toby Denson, Nick White, Bryant Farley.
- Approved a request from West Point Middle School to pay Greg Burrow $500 for summer maintenance needs -paid by local school funds.
- Approved the 2020-2021 Cullman County Board of Education Salary Schedule.
- Approved the April 2020 Financial Statements.
- Approved April 2020 bills and salaries in the amount of $8,508,408.57.
- Approved to dispose of the following inventory: Innovak software and server, AS-400 E Series printer.
- Approved for all Cullman County schools/Central Office to dispose of and/or sell by sealed bid any non-operational/obsolete technology equipment, classroom/library equipment, office equipment, furniture, televisions and electronics for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Cullman County School Board will next meet on July 16 with a work session beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting immediately following.
