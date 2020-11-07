While Cullman, Hanceville, Good Hope and more held events to swear in new elected officials this week, the area’s larger cities weren’t the only ones to welcome new leadership to the start of their four-year terms.
Swearing-in ceremonies across Cullman County saw a mix of returning incumbents and fresh faces to positions in local government, as Baileyton, Berlin, and Holly Pond all held organizational meetings to begin their new administrations.
The biggest changes occurred at Baileyton and at Holly Pond, each of which greeted new mayors. At Baileyton, Circuit Judge Greg Nicholas administered the oath of office to incoming mayor Windell Calloway, who unseated longtime incumbent Johnny Dyar to take his place alongside returning council members Greg Griffin and Wendell Peterson, as well as newcomers Benny Guthrie, Roy Shedd, and Dewayne Sumner.
As part of its setup for the new administration, the council met and set its monthly meeting schedule for 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. The council also returned Pat Gilbert to her ongoing role as the town clerk.
Holly Pond also swore in a new mayor, with former mayor Bill Oliver — who didn’t seek office this time — making way for new mayor Carla Hart. Hart took her oath of office alongside returning council members as well as newcomer Julie Ray, who defeated incumbent Lou Thomas for the Place 1 council seat in August.
At Berlin, incumbent mayor Patrick Bates joined the rest of the new council for a swearing in ceremony conducted by district judge Rusty Turner. In addition to welcoming new council member Keith Hardman, who fills the seat vacated earlier this year by Bud Reed, the council also returned Keirstyn Montgomery to her position as town clerk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.