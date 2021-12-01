BREMEN — Drivers on Alabama Highway 69 near Cold Springs may have noticed a new addition to roadside signage over the past several weeks, thanks to a county-instituted safety measure aimed at warning motorists of the highway’s low-visibility intersection with Alabama Highway 91.
With approval from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the Cullman County Commission authorized the installation of a pair of flashing caution lights and accompanying warning signs along the busy stretch of road, and the county road department installed the new safety features in October. The lights and signage face both directions of traffic on Highway 69, cautioning drivers to be on the lookout for traffic turning onto or off of Highway 91 near the Dollar General store at Bug Tussle.
The commission approved the safety upgrades in July and ordered the required materials (an overall purchase of $6,000), but tight supply logistics prevented the materials from arriving until October. “We had the lights ordered for months, but with supply chains being strained, it remained back-ordered and did not arrive until recently,” explained commission chairman Jeff Clemons explained.
“The county commission funded it, and we went through the appropriate channels to get approval from ALDOT to install it, because it’s on a state highway. That intersection is a dangerous spot, with the turnoff to Cold Springs school nearby and limited visibility close to that at the Highway 91 turnoff. A lot of people drive [Highway] 69 who aren’t familiar with the area. Hopefully they’ll see these lights and know to slow down.”
Over the years, the intersection has been the site of multiple accidents, some fatal, prompting some affected motorists to call for safety-minded changes where Highway 69 and 91 connect. “We’ve received a lot of calls on that intersection; there’s been loss of life and several injuries there,” said Clemons.
“After having our engineer go out there and do a survey, we all concluded that having some signals out there could help prevent more accidents. I want to thank our two associate commissioners for helping get this project done. It’s very important for the people who live and drive along that road.”
