A New Jersey man was arrested on charges he assaulted a Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy on Wednesday. Moshe Issakov, 27, of Lakewood, New Jersey, was charged with assault 2nd (assault on a law enforcement officer), attempt to disarm a LEO, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass 3rd.
According to a press release from CCSO, deputies were called to a location in Holly Pond due to a civil disturbance. Deputies arrived to find that Issakov would not leave the premises and "became enraged" when asked to leave by CCSO deputies.
The Sheriff's Office says Issakov then attacked a CCSO deputy and tried to disarm him by taking his weapon and biting the deputy several times.
Officers arrested him and took him to the Cullman County Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.
“First of all I am glad that the deputy is safe and only has minor injuries and nothing serious," said Sheriff Matt Gentry. "During this time when law enforcement officers are coming under attack all over the nation I will work with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office to make sure this suspect, who is not even from Alabama, is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I know District Attorney Blaylock feels the same way as I do and we do not appreciate people coming to Cullman County to attack our deputies."
