A new hotel is coming to Cullman.
During Monday night’s meeting of the Cullman City Council, Mayor Woody Jacobs announced the upcoming construction of a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in the city.
The hotel is set to be built on AL 157 east of Warehouse Discount Grocery, and construction should begin by the end of the year, he said.
Jacobs said the $13 million project will add around 30 new jobs to the city, and along with the 61 king bed suites and 40 double bed suites, the hotel will also offer a 1,200 square feet conference room.
“For our corporate folks, that is something that’s been really needed,” he said.
Jacobs said he and Cullman Economic Development Agency Director Dale Greer met with the developer and encouraged them to look for local vendors and contractors for the project, and the project would not be possible without the cooperation of the City Council, the CEDA, the Cullman Area Chamber of3Commerce and more city workers who have helped along the way.
“The developer’s very excited to be here in Cullman,” he said.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a special event request from Pastor Kevin Wilkinson of Grace of Life Church to hold tent church services in Depot Park on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.
- Passed Resolution No. 2020-106 to award the bid for Cleaning and Video Inspection of Sewer Lines in Derby Creek Sub-Basin to the lowest responsible bidder, Video Industrial Services, Inc.
- Passed Resolution No. 2020-107 to award the bid for Katherine Street project to the lowest responsible bidder, Manning Construction, LLC.
- Passed Resolution No. 2020-108 to declare asphalt millings surplus and not needed by the city of Cullman.
- Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2020-31 to vacate and surplus the alley near 8th Street NW subject to utility easements.
- Passed Ordinance No. 2020-32 to annex properties located on County Road 590 into the city limits of Cullman as AG-1.
- Passed Ordinance of No. 2020-33 to annex property located at 947 County Road 1332 into the city limits of Cullman as R-1.
- Passed Ordinance No. 2020-34 authorizing a supplemental water supply agreement with the Utilities Board for the Series 2020 Bonds.
- Passed Resolution No. 2020-109 to enter into a contract with Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood for engineering services related to the replacement of the AWOS weather system at Cullman Regional Airport.
- Passed a motion to offer Tier 1 benefits to the city’s Tier 2 employees.
- Passed a motion to extend Families First Coronavirus Response Act benefits to city employees to coincide with Gov. Kay Ivey’s State of Emergency declaration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.