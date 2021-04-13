A new group formed in Cullman County is looking for volunteers and sponsors to help keep the area’s roadsides clear of litter.
Cullman County’s Litter Trash Clean-up Volunteers is the brainchild of local residents Tom Miller and Eddie Hand, who decided to organize a group of volunteers who could be divided into regional groups to pick up the trash alongside the roadways in their sections of the county, said Missy Jones, who is heading the social media pages of the group.
She said the group’s organizers are working alongside several other groups and organizations — such as People Against a Littered State, the Cullman County Commission and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office — to pick up the trash that continues to accumulate alongside the county’s roads.
“Basically, our goal is to combine the expertise and energy of local organizations with volunteers to keep Cullman County clean for residents and visitors,” she said.
Many of those groups, such as the sheriff’s office, already have their own programs to pick up litter, so working together will help clear away the trash from more of the county’s roads, Jones said.
“Working with them is a win-win for both,” she said.
Jones said LTCV has not scheduled a cleanup event yet, and is still looking for more volunteers from around the county who can be organized into regional teams, but she encouraged people to take part in other community events like the upcoming Cullman County PALS cleanup that will be taking place this Saturday. More information about that cleanup can be found at the Cullman County PALS Facebook page.
When LTCV does begin to organize its own cleanups, they will not be long events that take up an entire day, but will usually be just a couple of hours during the weekend, Jones said.
Getting a group together to pick up trash for a few hours can make a big difference on the area’s roads, and can also encourage people in other areas to get out and pick up their roads as well, she said.
“I think it domino effects as well,” she said. “People see a clean area and think ‘We should get out and do ours.’”
For those who are physically unable to get out on the roads to pick up litter, there are also volunteer opportunities for them — such as pickup up materials or helping with transportation — so everyone is encouraged to get involved with the group to help out in their own way, Jones said.
“We try to involve everybody to their ability,” she said.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the Litter Trash Clean-up Volunteers can go to the LTCV Cullman County Facebook page to find the link to a submission form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.