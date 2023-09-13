The Cullman Housing Authority Board has a new executive director to lead its functional arm, with board members this week introducing to the Cullman City Council new housing authority director Marquisha Griffin.
Griffin comes to Cullman following an extensive search to fill the position; one that board members Edgar Veigl, Jeb Williamson, Zach Lee, Catherine N. Selman and Ricky Kreps all noted cast a nationwide net. Board members told the council the search involved a diligent vetting process; one that winnowed the pool of applicants to a handful of highly qualified candidates before agreeing to offer Griffin the job.
Having worked in public service since graduating from college, Griffin most recently oversaw federal housing programs for the State of Tennessee, covering a jurisdiction that included 72 of the state’s 95 counties. “I look forward to bringing my expertise and my knowledge to this community,” Griffin told the council. “…I’ll be looking, learning, assessing, and will have some proposals and things I will want to collaborate with you on at some point soon.”
In other business at its regular Sept. 11 meeting, the council:
- Adopted the city’s annual budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1 of this year and concludes on Sept. 30 of next year.
- Approved the issuance of General Obligation Warrants in the approximate amount of $14 million to fund the city’s 50/50 contribution, along with the Cullman County Commission, of the Cullman County Landfill. The bond issue will close on Sept. 19, with the city borrowing the funds at a 4.4 percent rate of interest at a Standard and Poor’s credit rating of AA, to be repaid on a 30-year debt service cycle.
Held a public hearing concerning the proposed expansion of the city’s Special Events and Art District. No one spoke a
- t the hearing, and the council separately approved the request.
Held a public hearing c
- oncerning the proposed rezoning of property owned by Alumni Properties of Alabama, LLC, located at the intersection of Cherokee Ave and Swafford Road SW, from B-1 to B-2 business. No one spoke at the hearing, and the council separately approved the rezoning request.
- Accepted a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $200,000, along with Appalachian Regional Commission grants in the amount of $500,000, to fund a portion of an infrastructure improvement project along County Road 222. The Cullman County Commission and the City of Good Hope also will help fund portions of the project. The council also agreed to enter into a contract with Community Consultants to administer the project.
- Approved a special event request from Kelly Pulliam of the city’s parks department to hold the Annual Oktoberfest from Sept. 28- 30.
- Approved a one-time appropriation to the North Alabama Agriplex, as well as a separate one-time appropriation to the Good Samaritan Health Clinic.
- Entered into a maintenance agreement with ALDOT to maintain sidewalk and ditch inlets and pipe along Cherokee Avenue SW.
- Approved the renewal of a contract with Air Evac to furnish medical flight service to city employees at no employee cost.
- Approved the annexation of property located at 96 County Road 1313 into the city under R-1 Residential zoning District, after the measure received a favorable recommendation from the city planning commission.
- Approved the annexation of property located at 68 County Road 1313 into the city under R-1 Residential zoning District, after the measure received a favorable recommendation from the city planning commission.
- Approved the annexation of property located at 297 County Road 1403 into the city under R-1 Residential zoning District, after the measure received a favorable recommendation from the city planning commission.
- Approved the annexation of property located at 474 County Road 1335 into the city under R-1 Residential zoning District, after the measure received a favorable recommendation from the city planning commission.
- Awarded an ongoing bid for the sourcing of concrete materials to Ready Mix USA, the lowest responsible bidder. Council member Brad Smith abstained from the otherwise unanimous approval vote.
- Awarded a bid for one or more flat-bed trucks to Eckenrod Ford Lincoln of Cullman, Inc., the lowest responsible bidder, in the amount of $59,929.