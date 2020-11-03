The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard that includes the number of positive cases among students and staff members in local school systems.
The dashboard includes self-reported data from each of the state's school systems, and will be updated each week with the number of new positive cases that a system has seen.
As of Friday, the dashboard showed 12 cases reported in the Cullman City School System, and 26 cases in the Cullman County School System.
A link to the dashboard can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov.
The dashboard provides data at the local school level to inform the decisions of parents and local officials, and it is important to note that it is not indicated or implied that any or all of the cases reported were infected while at school facilities.
To protect individual privacy, systems reporting 1-4 new COVID cases will show "<5" in the display; those numbers will be included in the state level totals. "NR" indicates that there was no reported data from the district for the time period. In another effort to protect privacy, the dashboard also does not narrow positive cases down to individual schools.
