BERLIN — After years of seeking federal assistance to help obtain a community storm shelter, the town of Berlin will finally be getting one, thanks to a newly-awarded bid on a shelter that leaders say is expected to be in place in time for next year’s seasonal onset of stormy weather.
At its latest regular meeting, the Berlin Town Council awarded a construction bid for the shelter to Hartselle-based Aquamarine Enterprises, Inc., making use of $75,000 in grant funding obtained through the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG). The bid was awarded at a construction cost of $123,500, significantly lower than the two competing bids — the closest of which came in at $148,970 — that the council received.
When finished, the shelter is expected to accommodate 96 people, and will be located on town property immediately adjacent to the Berlin Town Hall just north of U.S. Highway 278 along County Road 1615. Terms of the bid agreement specify completion of the shelter installation within 180 days of final signing, which means the shelter should be in place not long after the first of next year.