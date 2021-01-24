Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. High 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.