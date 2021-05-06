The installation of the new aquatic park in the Palomino RV Resort began this week, and Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said the aquatic park is planned to be open to the public by Memorial Day weekend.
The inflatable obstacle course’s pieces are being placed in the RV resort’s swimming lake.
Jacobs said the city liked the idea of the aquatic park because it will be one more unique attraction that Cullman will have to offer over nearby cities, and he anticipates the youngsters of the community will be excited to get out on the water to try their hands at the obstacle course.
“I think the kids are going to love it,” he said while visiting the park Wednesday morning.
The aquatic park will feature a maximum capacity of 217 guests, and will be open to both campers and the general public. The Palomino RV Resort is located at 1315 County Road 222, just off of I-65’s exit 305.
Jacobs said visitors to the aquatic park will not use the regular entrance to the Palomino Resort, but will instead enter on the back side of the resort on Reid Road. He said the city has not set a price of admission, but it should be affordable for any families who are looking for an aquatic activity in the hot weather.
In March, the Cullman City Council awarded a $158,413 bid to The Entertainment Group, LLC (UNION Aqua Parks) to purchase the inflatable equipment and have it installed at the RV park. At that meeting, parks operations manager Kyle Clark said the inflatable park will be the largest of its kind in Alabama, and one of the largest anywhere within a day’s distance of the Orlando-based Nona Adventure Park that inspired its Cullman counterpart.
Located at the site of the old Burrows-Hamilton Farm property, Palomino RV Resort is located just off the Exit 305 interchange of Interstate 65 along County Road 222. Currently, the park features 50 campsites with electrical and sewer hookups, with most including a fire pit or, at premium sites, a full fireplace.
The RV park opened late last year, and the city has plans to continue expanding amenities as the park matures, though it already offers fishing, kayaking & canoeing, basketball, pickleball, hiking trails, a dog park, a game room, a general store, a bath house, an on-site laundromat and more.
Visit palominorvresort.com for more information about the RV park, and visit the Palomino RV Resort at Burrow-Hamilton Farm Facebook page or the Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Facebook page for the latest updates on the aquatic park.
