Neurologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist Kenneth Murray, MD, has joined the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Murray received his Bachelor of Science degree at State University of New York at Buffalo and his Graduate Medical Degree at State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine. He then completed his internship in Internal Medicine at Millard Filmore Hospital in Buffalo, a residency in Neurology at Dent Neurologic Institute in Buffalo, and his fellowship in Sleep Medicine at University of Texas Southwest Medicine Center at Dallas.
After more than 30 years of experience as a board certified neurologist, Murray will join Cullman Regional Comprehensive Neurology Clinic located in Professional Office Building Two, 1890 AL 157, Suite 102.
Murray will see patients for a variety of neurological conditions, including:
• Memory disorder/Dementia
• Headache
• Seizure disorders
• Stroke
• Multiple sclerosis
• Myasthenia gravis
• Vertigo
• Dizziness/syncope
• Unsteady gait/balance issues
• Parkinson’s disease
• Neuropathy
• Epilepsy
Anyone interested in a neurology appointment with Murray should call 256-903-0300.
Murray also brings extensive experience in sleep medicine and will offer sleep consultation appointments in his office, and will begin interpreting sleep studies performed at Cullman Regional Sleep Center.
Anyone who feels they may benefit from a sleep study or a sleep consultation should talk to their primary care physician about a referral to Cullman Regional Sleep Center. If you do not have a primary care physician, call 256-903-0300 to request a sleep consultation appointment with Murray.