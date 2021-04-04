In this Dec. 9, 2018, photo, Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. (2) slaps hand with fans, including Luke Ratliff, second from left, after Alabama defeated Arizona in NCAA college basketball game at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala Health officials in Indiana said Saturday, April 3, they are investigating whether anyone was exposed to COVID-19 by Alabama residents following Friday night’s death of Ratliff, who was in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Ratliff, a 23-year-old Alabama student, died after a brief illness, his father, Bryan Ratliff, told The Tuscaloosa News. The newspaper, citing multiple sources it did not identify, reported Ratliff died of complications related to COVID-19.