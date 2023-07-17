A Sunday morning crash has claimed the life of a Navoo man.
According to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, John A. Mills, 60, was killed when the 2005 Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Mills was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at at approximately 5:11 a.m. on Alabama 69 near the 223 mile marker, approximately 13 miles southwest of Dodge City.
Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.